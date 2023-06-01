Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 63.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 969.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 469,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,594. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $674.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

