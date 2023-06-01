Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.58. 814,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,115. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

