Haverford Trust Co Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

