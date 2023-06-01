Haverford Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 1,604,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,150. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

