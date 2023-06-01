Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VLUE traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,225 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

