Haverford Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.80. 287,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,135. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.