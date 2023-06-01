Haverford Trust Co Sells 4,859 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

