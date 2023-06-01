Haverford Trust Co Sells 639 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHW traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.39. 234,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.