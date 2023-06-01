Haverford Trust Co Sells 639 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
