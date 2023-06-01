Haverford Trust Co Sells 7,729 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

WFC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

