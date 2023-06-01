Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

