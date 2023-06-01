Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.2 %

HCAT stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $633.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.