Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $19.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,599,916,412 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,376.691402 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05098397 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $17,573,205.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

