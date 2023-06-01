Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 2,281,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Hertz Global

(Get Rating)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

