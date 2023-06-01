Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

