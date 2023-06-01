Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.64 billion-$30.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.94 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 7.1 %

HPE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

