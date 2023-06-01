HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 4.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 2,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $737.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.42. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
