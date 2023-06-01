HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 4.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 2,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

HilleVax Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $737.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.42. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

