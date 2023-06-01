Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $977,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,287.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,285 shares of company stock worth $2,258,062. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 721,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

