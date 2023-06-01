Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.55

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.55 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 73.85 ($0.91). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 72.75 ($0.90), with a volume of 729,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7,595.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.