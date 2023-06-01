Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

HON opened at $191.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average is $197.77. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.