Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPL traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,312.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,522.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,926.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,275.86 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

