Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,320 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 19,900,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,517,852. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

