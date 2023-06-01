Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,199 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 438,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.