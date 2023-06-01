Hosking Partners LLP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

LBRDK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 232,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

