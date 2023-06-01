Hosking Partners LLP Has $3.39 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

