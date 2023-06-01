Hosking Partners LLP Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

