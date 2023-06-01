Hosking Partners LLP Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,368,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,599,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 724,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 141,630 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 277,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

