Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 1,901 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,447,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,110,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 806,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $53.40. 894,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.