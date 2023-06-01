Hosking Partners LLP Purchases New Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BATRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
