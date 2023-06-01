Hosking Partners LLP Purchases New Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BATRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

