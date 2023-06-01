Hosking Partners LLP Raises Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,203 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 105,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $297.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.