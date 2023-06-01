Hosking Partners LLP Raises Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,203 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 105,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)
