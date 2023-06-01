Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,199 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,193,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,543,000 after purchasing an additional 242,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Price Performance

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,466. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.