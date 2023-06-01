Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after buying an additional 532,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Finally, FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 170,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.