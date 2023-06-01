Hosking Partners LLP Sells 22,753 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

