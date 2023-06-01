Hosking Partners LLP Sells 22,753 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 132,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.