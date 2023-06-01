Hosking Partners LLP Sells 83,535 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,535 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 271,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 1,033,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.