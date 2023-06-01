HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.05

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 38875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.
HOYA Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.