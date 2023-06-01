HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.98. 1,863,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.37. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.