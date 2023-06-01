HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 278,769 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.3% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 813,296 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

