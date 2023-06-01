HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $13.12 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 13.3% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 2,378,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.