HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Chevron comprises 0.9% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,962,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

