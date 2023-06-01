HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $209.69. 2,018,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,631. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

