Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
