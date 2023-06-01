Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 4,774,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.