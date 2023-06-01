Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 0.6%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €142.40 ($153.12) and last traded at €141.20 ($151.83). Approximately 3,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €140.30 ($150.86).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on HYQ shares. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Hypoport Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.64 million, a P/E ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Read More
