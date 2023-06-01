Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $57.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $802.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

