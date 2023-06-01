i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 184,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 742,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The stock has a market cap of C$838.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.26.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.06). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 178.66%. The company had revenue of C$6.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0128741 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.