IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.08

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 118172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

