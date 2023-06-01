IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.16% of IDEX worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 976.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,877,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

