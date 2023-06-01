Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.71

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 122081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

