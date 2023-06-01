Insider Buying: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Buys 28,250 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 703,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

