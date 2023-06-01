Insider Buying: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Buys 28,250 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE AKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 703,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.