Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $917,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Digimarc Trading Down 4.1 %

DMRC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 111,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,336. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digimarc by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digimarc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Digimarc by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Further Reading

